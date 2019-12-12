Market Overview

ManifestSeven Taps Former Xerox Exec To Run Its Female-Focused MyJane Brand
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 11:44am   Comments
ManifestSeven Taps Former Xerox Exec To Run Its Female-Focused MyJane Brand

ManifestSeven, a California-based integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, has tapped a former Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) executive, Hélène Blanchette to be the new president of MyJane, M7’s retail subsidiary created by women, for women.

Blanchette previously served as Xerox Corp’s global vice president of marketing for its production business, and during her decade-plus in senior leadership, helped found the internationally recognized Xerox 1:1 lab, crafting personalized, data-driven direct mail campaigns.

“Hélène brings to MyJane the business acumen and customer experience needed to take this company to the next level,” said Sturges Karban, M7’s chief executive officer. “With Hélène’s appointment, truly excited for what the future holds for MyJane and its ability to empower women across California and beyond.”

Posted-In: Hélène Blanchette ManifestSeven

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

