Supreme Cannabis Launches 'High-End' Sugarleaf By 7AC Products In Canada

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) launched the Sugarleaf by 7AC brand in Canada on Thursday.

The Sugarleaf brand will offer high-quality cannabis products in Canada that designed to meet the needs of consumers seeking a "more refined, milder consumption experience," the company said.

The products are manufactured using trichome-dense, dry-cured sugar leaves from 7ACRES’ popular strains, according to The Supreme Cannabis Co.

The products will include Cannabis 2.0 formats in 2020, the company said.

Sugarleaf’s first product is rolled Jack Haze in 1-gram, pre-rolled joints that are roduced using wood cones with a folded-in square tip.

"We are very excited to introduce consumers to Sugarleaf by 7AC. Following on the success of our Blissco brand pre-rolls and our research into consumer preferences, we determined a premium, ready-to-smoke joint would be the perfect product to launch the Sugarleaf line," Supreme Cananbis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement.

"With the addition of Sugarleaf to the Supreme Cannabis brand portfolio, we are reaching a new consumer who might be experiencing high-end cannabis for the first time and desires a convenient product format."

Supreme Cannabis shares were trading down 1.21% at 47 cents at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of The Supreme Cannabis Co.