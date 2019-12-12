Market Overview

AEG: Monthly US Cannabis Product Demand Flat, Yearly Growth Remains Strong
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019
U.S. cannabis product demand saw no change in August and September, according to Anderson Economic Group's (AEG) AndCan Index, released Dec. 10.

Although monthly demand remained flat, year-over-year growth continued to improve, posting a 16.3% growth rate for the year.

September's plateaued demand is the second month in a row to do so. Despite the recent results, AEG's Kenan Cosguner expects long-term growth to continue.

"The pace of that growth may be somewhat slower than it was earlier this year...but the historically upward trend will receive an additional lift as new markets open," Cosguner reported.

While AEG forecasts strong performances from the market going forward, Principal and CEO Patrick Anderson emphasized caution concerning glowing sales and tax revenue estimates.

"Recently legalized states have relied on overly-optimistic projections, with California misjudging demand by over 50%," said Anderson, urging investors to be particularly critical of lofty figures coming out of new markets like Illinois and Michigan.

Cannabis

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

