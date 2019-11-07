Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Growth In US Demand For Legal Cannabis Products Hit Pause This Summer
MITECHNEWS  
November 07, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:
Growth In US Demand For Legal Cannabis Products Hit Pause This Summer

AEG’s monthly AndCan®Index indicated a flat level of demand for legal cannabis products in the United States in August. Anderson Economic Group produces the monthly measurement to observe market trends for these products across all 50 states.

After continuing a steady upward climb through July, legal cannabis products remained flat in August 2019. However, year-over-year figures continue to demonstrate strong growth at around 18%.

AEG’s Kenan Cosguner says these softer August numbers do not reflect a change in long-term trends. He anticipates that demand will resume its steady upward climb for the remainder of 2019, continuing the historic trends recorded since Anderson Economic Group began assessing the market in 2015.

"Occasionally, we’ve seen monthly figures take a short break from the otherwise constant growth in demand," said  Cosguner. "To date, however, those interruptions have been very brief and industry growth soon continues its steady upward climb."

About the AndCan Index
Launched in June 2017, the AndCan®Index reflects observed demand from U.S. states that have legalized cannabis, and estimates latent demand in states where data on observed demand are unavailable.

The AndCan®Index builds upon:

  • Three years of comprehensive coverage of the U.S. legal cannabis market and assessments of demand by Anderson Economic Group;
  • A rigorous methodology that has been presented in technical papers at two professional economics conferences;
  • More than two decades of business consulting experience worldwide.

Comments from other professional economists have been incorporated into the AndCan®Index, as has additional research by Anderson Economic Group consultants.

In March 2019, Anderson Economic Group released the 2019 benchmarked AndCan®Index, which included a number of methodological and data improvements. They added data for a number of states that were not included in the original index, and updated the AndCan® methodology to take advantage of new data.

Since its founding in 1996, Anderson Economic Group has become one of the nation’s premier boutique consulting firms, specializing in business valuation, expert testimony, and public policy. AEG has assisted governments, universities, large corporations, and businesses across the U.S. and abroad. All of the firm’s work is based on the core values of professionalism, integrity, and expertise.

AEG has offices in East Lansing, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

Image by Herbal Hemp from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry legalize marijuana MITECHNEWS.COMCannabis Government Regulations Markets

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.28
0.03
+ 0.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.10
-0.0012
- 0.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.86
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.07
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Yelp Q3 Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings Q3 Earnings Preview