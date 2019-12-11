Market Overview

Leafly, American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association Discuss New Partnership
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
The cannabis information platform Leafly announced a strategic partnership Tuesday with the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association, the world’s largest physician-based cannabis association.

The partnership is focused on helping physicians provide cannabis-based care to patients.

The collaboration follows an increase in demand for cannabinoid-based medicines, with 33 states legalizing medical cannabis and more than 90% of Americans being in favor of federal legalization.

More Medical Cannabis Creates A Greater Need For Information

As part of the partnership, Leafly will offer physicians a subscription that includes a presence on its site, as well as an AMMPA membership.

The two organization will also collaborate on events that promote medical cannabis education, as well as an online learning course that deals with medical cannabis topics.

A vast majority of Americans are in favor of legal medical cannabis, Leafly CEO Tim Leslie told Benzinga. 

"As this support has grown, so too has the need for information and education," he said.

"Leafly is proud to be a trusted resource for finding safe and legal adult-use recreational and medicinal cannabis."

The partnership with the AMMPA is "the next step" in building education and trust, the CEO said.

With 2 million Americans now having legal access to medical cannabis, the AMMPA is excited to partner with Leafly to ensure that health care providers have trusted, reliable information, said Dr. Mark Chaet, the organization's president. 

"We want to help equip doctors with the best patient care tools available to them, and in particular the untapped potential of medicinal cannabinoids. Through this partnership, we’re looking forward to educating and empowering the entire medical community, and establishing cannabinoids as a trusted and accessible form of care."

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Photo courtesy of Leafly. 

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
