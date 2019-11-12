Market Overview

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

The program aims to identify cannabis testing labs that are consistently accurate and compliant.

It also seeks to ensure all the data available on Leafly.com — most notably the Leafly Cannabis Guide visualizations recently unveiled in October — are sourced from these trustworthy labs.

The company will also announce a list of founding members Tuesday:

Nick Jikomes, Leafly’s principal research scientist, told Benzinga that one outcome the company hopes to drive with efforts like the Leafly Certified Labs Program is “helping people understand that there’s much more to the quality of cannabis products than potency alone.”

Many consumers believe that buying the product with the highest testing percentage means getting the most bang for their buck, which leads brands to "shop around" lab results, he said. 

“Science shouldn't work that way, and the more we can help people develop a holistic understanding of this amazing plant, the better off both consumers and labs will be.”

To better explain the need for this program, Leafly shared some of its results.

“This is our independent analysis and testing done by Leafly scientists,” a company spokesperson told Benzinga. “We found there’s a wide variation in lab results; most noticeably, the average total THC levels differ and there are some blatantly skewed distributions."

All images courtesy of Leafly.

Posted-In: LeaflyCannabis News Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
