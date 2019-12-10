Medical Marijuana Inc. Portfolio Company Kannalife Now Trading On The OTCQB

Kannalife Inc. (OTC: KLFE), a portfolio investment company of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA), is now trading on the OTCQB markets under the ticker symbol "KLFE."

Kannalife hits the public markets with a series of patented cannabinoid-like molecules such as KLS-13019. Research recently published in the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience showed that KLS-13019 was 200 times more potent, 10 times more bioavailable, 5 times safer and 1000 times more effective than CBD.

See Also: Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

“We are extremely pleased to finally reach this important milestone of being a publicly traded company this past week under the ticker symbol KLFE. After spending the better part of a decade researching the therapeutic potential for cannabidiol (CBD), we believe the clinical approach to producing ethical pharmaceuticals is the globally accepted norm and that will be the route for CBD to be a targeted therapeutic for specific diseases,” Kannalife CEO Dean Petkanas told Benzinga.

“On top of our research into the pharmaceutical and therapeutic limitations and potential of CBD, we have taken the time to conduct the necessary clinical research and developed a suite of CBD-like molecules that we feel that consumers over time will see as ‘CBD 2.0.’”