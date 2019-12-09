Vanguard Scientific Launches Lease-To-Own Program For Cannabis Supercritical CO2 Extractions Systems

Vanguard Scientific, a full-service resource for end-to-end botanical extraction for cannabis and hemp, is launching its MIDAS Lease Program during MJBizCon this week.

The lease-to-own package for supercritical CO2 extractions systems was developed as a way for companies to enter the cannabis industry at a much lower cost. The program provides customers with the ability to produce very high-quality oils and extracts.

“As the industry rapidly expands, we noticed it was increasingly difficult for smaller companies to enter the extraction space because of cost,” said Matthew Anderson, CEO of Vanguard Scientific. “We created the MIDAS Lease program to cater to these companies by enabling them industry penetration at a much lower price tag while they grow their business with a user-friendly and reliable SCCO2 Extraction system.”

