Vanguard Scientific Launches Lease-To-Own Program For Cannabis Supercritical CO2 Extractions Systems
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 3:48pm   Comments
Vanguard Scientific, a full-service resource for end-to-end botanical extraction for cannabis and hemp, is launching its MIDAS Lease Program during MJBizCon this week.

The lease-to-own package for supercritical CO2 extractions systems was developed as a way for companies to enter the cannabis industry at a much lower cost. The program provides customers with the ability to produce very high-quality oils and extracts.

“As the industry rapidly expands, we noticed it was increasingly difficult for smaller companies to enter the extraction space because of cost,” said Matthew Anderson, CEO of Vanguard Scientific. “We created the MIDAS Lease program to cater to these companies by enabling them industry penetration at a much lower price tag while they grow their business with a user-friendly and reliable SCCO2 Extraction system.”

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Morgan Stanley Agrees With Grocery Outlet CEO On E-Commerce

Coca-Cola On The Forefront Of Recycling Plastic