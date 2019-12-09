Holistic Industries Makes $20M Investment In Michigan HQ

Holistic Industries, a cannabis operator from the United States, disclosed the investment of $20 million in its Madison Heights, Michigan headquarters. The investment aims to build an environmentally friendly generator of economic development for the city and its residents.

'Madison Heights Has Made Great Strides'

Holistic Industries will soon seize up functions on the 65,000 square foot medical cannabis cultivation center. The location will be destined as Holistic's flagship retail location.

"Madison Heights has made great strides to increase economic development in the community, and with the cannabis industry in Michigan about to explode, we are thrilled Holistic Industries chose our city for their headquarters," said Mayor Brian Hartwell. "We've seen Holistic's operating model in other locations and the positive impact they have on those communities, which is why we trust them to transform, beautify and revitalize a property that is currently a detriment to Madison Heights."

'I'm Impressed By Their Economic Development'

"I've seen the commitment Holistic has made to the communities they are a part of through local hiring, charitable giving, local law enforcement support, and earmarking annual contributions for continued economic development," said Jeremy Moss, State Senator, Michigan's 11th District, Representing Southern Oakland County. "I'm impressed by their economic development plans for the five-acre site on Stephenson Highway."

Holistic Industries has pronounced the intention of serving the community by prioritize local hirings with more than 50 jobs available. Holistic will additionally install the Reaching New Heights community investment fund to assist local organizations and projects that will promote the objects and preferences of the Madison Heights community.

"Through our partnership with Holistic Industries on the Reaching New Heights investment fund, we have a partner with whom we can address the most pressing needs in the community," said Roslyn Grafstein, Mayor Pro Tem, Madison Heights. "From planting trees and other city beautification initiatives to providing cannabis education and community support, Holistic's investment in our city is a giant step forward in the continued economic development of Madison Heights."