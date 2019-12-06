Canopy Growth's Cannabis 2.0 Products Will Hit Shelves In Canada Next Month

Last week, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE: CGC) formally unveiled its line of products set for "cannabis 2.0." The company projects that in the majority of Canadian markets, new products will hit the shelves at the beginning of January.

Canopy Growth announced Friday the first line of its chocolate products will become available in early January and will include Tokyo Smoke Go, Tokyo Smoke Pause and Tweed Bakerstreet chocolate bars.

Its first line of mixed distilled cannabis beverage products will arrive in retail abut the same time as chocolates, and will include Tweed Houndstooth & Soda, Houseplant Grapefruit, and Houseplant Lemon.

The company announced plans to launch other beverages also in January, and distilled cannabis spirits in early February.

Peter Popplewell, Canopy Growth’s Chief Technology Officer, revealed the company’s line of vape pens and vape cartridges at the end of November. These products, which include cartridges and related rechargeable batteries, should launch in late January.

Canopy Growth's stock traded around $18.53 per share on Friday.

