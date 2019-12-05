Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Growth Is Prepared For 'Cannabis 2.0' In Canada, Analysts Say
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Canopy Growth Is Prepared For 'Cannabis 2.0' In Canada, Analysts Say

Canopy Growth Inc. (NYSE: CGC) (TSE:WEED) recently announced its new product line amid Canada's "cannabis 2.0" launch this month. Here's what the sell-side thinks.

The Analysts

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Christopher Carey reiterated a Buy rating on Canopy Growth and raised a price objective from CA$24 ($19 USD) to CA$28.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of CA$18.90.

MKM Partners' Bill Kirk reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of CA$23.

See Also: Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market

Ontario Stores Bring Upside Potential

Carey said Canopy Growth has good chances to beat estimates, "especially if [Ontario] rolls out stores as checks suggest is possible." With the company being in a continuous interaction with Ontario, Carey thinks it could indicate a store ramp in the province in 2020.

"We believe incremental stores in Ontario above our 180 store outlook has the potential to drive upside to our Canopy Growth Canada adult use revenue estimates, which would drive upside to our total company estimates too," he wrote in a note.

Canopy Is Ready for 2.0

It seems Canopy Growth is be ready from the first day to launch its THC-infused products and it will be more vertically integrated in manufacturing these than other companies, Zuanic said. While the analyst rates the stock Neutral, his projections are for it to move up together with its peer group once 2.0 products hit the shelves across the majority of Canadian provinces.

"Yes, we see 2.0 as a positive catalyst, given these formats typically account for ~60% of industry sales in most matured markets," he wrote. "We continue to think 2.0 products will be accretive to industry sales growth."

Potential For Improved Efficiency Once 2.0 Commences

The margin projections for Canopy Growth are too high, Kirk said, adding that he doesn’t expect from the company to become a profitable organization by fiscal 2022.

On the other hand, Kirk said Canopy Growth has good chances of benefiting from bigger R&D focus than its competition, especially when 2.0 starts.

Price Action

Canopy Growth's stock traded higher by 2.3% to $18.83 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy
Nov 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CGC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Bill KirkAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US
The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential
Moms, Presidents And Open Letters: The Tango For Cannabis Legalization And Home Growing In Latin America
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.78
-0.0592
- 0.87%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.78
-0.1
- 0.59%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.86
-0.07
- 0.59%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.19
-0.31
- 0.1%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Microdosing is great, but when life finds you lost in the depths of a ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Product Sales Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily. The products are ... read more

Meet The Winners Of The LeafLink Top Brands And Products Awards

LeafLink, a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace recently published its annual LeafLink List cannabis industry awards. Categories ranged from Top Selling ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session