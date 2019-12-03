'Giving Tuesday' Inspires Cannabis Social Equity Initiative In Sacramento

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, vertically integrated cannabis co-manufacturing company Natura Life + Science announced a partnership with Sacramento Green Equity.

Sac Green Equity is an initiative created as part of the city of Sacramento's CORE (Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity) program, and works to assist people and communities struggling to enter the cannabis industry due to the disparate effects of the War on Drugs.

Although the city has allocated $1.8 million to the social equity program, people familiar with the situation say funding will not be enough to help prospective cannabis entrepreneurs with everything they need to successfully launch and run a new canna-biz.

Natura's collaboration with Sac Green Equity will help provide educational and mentorship opportunities, supplementary business and training programs, and back office support for potential cannabis business owners aiming to fully operate in the legal market. Natura will provide the elements that will help the equity applicants succeed.

"The entire Natura team is excited and proud to announce our new partnership with Sacramento Green Equity to support social equity in the cannabis industry and to empower potential local business owners in the Sacramento community.” Ori Bytton, CEO and founder of Natura Life + Science, told Benzinga.

“Although the legal cannabis industry has taken off in this country, there are still millions who aren't able to participate due to the lasting disparate effects of the War on Drugs. Hopefully our partnership will help those who are eager to enter the industry, but who have been left behind for a variety of reasons, participate and reap the benefits of the new industry.”

