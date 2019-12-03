Market Overview

'Giving Tuesday' Inspires Cannabis Social Equity Initiative In Sacramento
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 2:23pm   Comments
To celebrate Giving Tuesday, vertically integrated cannabis co-manufacturing company Natura Life + Science announced a partnership with Sacramento Green Equity.

Sac Green Equity is an initiative created as part of the city of Sacramento's CORE (Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity) program, and works to assist people and communities struggling to enter the cannabis industry due to the disparate effects of the War on Drugs.

Although the city has allocated $1.8 million to the social equity program, people familiar with the situation say funding will not be enough to help prospective cannabis entrepreneurs with everything they need to successfully launch and run a new canna-biz.

Natura's collaboration with Sac Green Equity will help provide educational and mentorship opportunities, supplementary business and training programs, and back office support for potential cannabis business owners aiming to fully operate in the legal market. Natura will provide the elements that will help the equity applicants succeed.

"The entire Natura team is excited and proud to announce our new partnership with Sacramento Green Equity to support social equity in the cannabis industry and to empower potential local business owners in the Sacramento community.” Ori Bytton, CEO and founder of Natura Life + Science, told Benzinga.

“Although the legal cannabis industry has taken off in this country, there are still millions who aren't able to participate due to the lasting disparate effects of the War on Drugs. Hopefully our partnership will help those who are eager to enter the industry, but who have been left behind for a variety of reasons, participate and reap the benefits of the new industry.”

Cannabis Leaders On The State Of Social Equity: 'Doing Nothing Won't Be An Option For Much Longer'

How To Become A Cannabis Advocate: NORML And Green Flower Now Offer An Online Course

Posted-In: Giving TuesdayCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
