The Hemp Law Group Updates Clients On Ever Changing State, Federal Regulations
MITECHNEWS  
December 03, 2019 10:21am   Comments
In December 2018, the Farm Bill was signed into law, and with it growing industrial hemp was legalized nationwide. The Farm Bill also bolstered a practice area for The Hemp Law Group, powered by J. Colton Legal.

“We have been working with people in the Hemp space for two-and-a-half years,” Colton said. “We’ve worked with people in Colorado for years.”

In an interview with MIMarijuanaReport.Com, Colton said his legal professionals are incredibly knowledgeable about the ever-changing laws both on the federal, state, and local levels as it relates to the growing, selling, and processing of industrial hemp.

He said HLG can guide farmers on all the legal aspects of doing business in the hemp and CBD industry, and has developed unique connections in the industry to help farmers with all their business needs.

To read more, click here.

Image by Eugenio Cuppone from Pixabay

Posted-In: CBD HempCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

 

