Green Peak Innovation Receives Michigan Recreational Cannabis Licenses
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 10:33am   Comments
Green Peak Innovation Receives Michigan Recreational Cannabis Licenses

Green Peak Innovations announced Monday that it has obtained approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis for recreational use in Michigan.

This makes Green Peak the first large scale, vertically integrated marijuana manufacturer in Michigan, the company said. 

Green Peak retail stores in Ann Arbor and White Cloud have been granted approval beginning this month. 

"One of our primary goals has always been to make Green Peak Innovations the first large-scale, vertically integrated adult-use cannabis producer in the state of Michigan," Joe Neller, GPI's chief of government affairs, said in a statement. 

"It has been a long journey since Michiganders voted to approve the legalization of adult-use cannabis in November 2018. However, we are now standing at the doorstep of realizing this objective with the end of the cannabis prohibition in our home state of Michigan." 

Related Links: 

Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewing Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

Photo courtesy of Green Peak Innovations. 

Posted-In: Green Peak InnovationsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

