Green Peak Innovation Receives Michigan Recreational Cannabis Licenses

Green Peak Innovations announced Monday that it has obtained approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis for recreational use in Michigan.

This makes Green Peak the first large scale, vertically integrated marijuana manufacturer in Michigan, the company said.

Green Peak retail stores in Ann Arbor and White Cloud have been granted approval beginning this month.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"One of our primary goals has always been to make Green Peak Innovations the first large-scale, vertically integrated adult-use cannabis producer in the state of Michigan," Joe Neller, GPI's chief of government affairs, said in a statement.

"It has been a long journey since Michiganders voted to approve the legalization of adult-use cannabis in November 2018. However, we are now standing at the doorstep of realizing this objective with the end of the cannabis prohibition in our home state of Michigan."

Related Links:

Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewing Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

Photo courtesy of Green Peak Innovations.