PharmaCielo Commences Trading On OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC: OTCM) said Monday that cannabis company PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSX-V: PCLO) (OTC: PCLOF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

The company oriented on ethical and sustainable processing of natural medicinal cannabis oil extracts started trading on OTCQX Monday under the ticker symbol “PCLOF.”

"PharmaCielo joins more than 60 Canadian listed company to begin cross-trading its shares in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market this year," Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, said in a statement. "We are pleased to support companies that are looking to build visibility and provide transparency for their investors in the U.S. public market. Congratulations to PharmaCielo on qualifying for the OTCQX Market."

David Attard, CEO of PharmaCielo, also commented on the company’s milestone.

"Having our shares traded on the top-tier of the OTC Markets is a testament to PharmaCielo's successful transition from the start-up phase into a mature medicinal cannabis company with robust operating infrastructure. Being traded on the OTCQX Market is expected to provide PharmaCielo with greater visibility for U.S. and international investors who are looking for opportunities to participate in the burgeoning global medical cannabis industry," Attard said in a statement.