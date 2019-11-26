Meet Cannabiscope: An Easy Tool That Helps You Find The Right Cannabis Products For You

Going into a dispensary where thousands of products are available can be confusing, and nobody has the time to research them all. New and experienced cannabis consumers should check out Cannabiscope, a gamified app where shoppers answer a series of questions to narrow down their options and make an informed, confident buying decision.

Just pick some items in the Cannabiscope wheel and you’ll likely find a product for you.

“We hear again and again from both new and experienced cannabis users who enter a dispensary and feel overwhelmed by the dizzying array of options,” Cannabiscope CEO David Schacter told Benzinga. “Cannabiscope solves that problem by presenting shoppers with a series of interactive questions that help them explore inventory, narrow down their options and make a confident purchase decision.”

Beyond consumers, Cannabiscope can help businesses. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) menu platform integrates with point-of-sale (POS) systems to present and manage their inventory in real-time both onsite and online, giving dispensaries and other customers a competitive edge – and access to consumer shopping insights.