Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet Cannabiscope: An Easy Tool That Helps You Find The Right Cannabis Products For You
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Meet Cannabiscope: An Easy Tool That Helps You Find The Right Cannabis Products For You

Going into a dispensary where thousands of products are available can be confusing, and nobody has the time to research them all. New and experienced cannabis consumers should check out Cannabiscope, a gamified app where shoppers answer a series of questions to narrow down their options and make an informed, confident buying decision.

Just pick some items in the Cannabiscope wheel and you’ll likely find a product for you.

See Also: How To Become A Cannabis Advocate: NORML And Green Flower Now Offer An Online Course

“We hear again and again from both new and experienced cannabis users who enter a dispensary and feel overwhelmed by the dizzying array of options,” Cannabiscope CEO David Schacter told Benzinga. “Cannabiscope solves that problem by presenting shoppers with a series of interactive questions that help them explore inventory, narrow down their options and make a confident purchase decision.”

Beyond consumers, Cannabiscope can help businesses. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) menu platform integrates with point-of-sale (POS) systems to present and manage their inventory in real-time both onsite and online, giving dispensaries and other customers a competitive edge – and access to consumer shopping insights.

Posted-In: CannabiscopeCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.77
-0.2069
- 2.96%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.92
-0.4
- 2.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.18
-0.2242
- 1.81%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.65
0.32
+ 0.1%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Canada National Meets US Federal Requirements On All Required Trains 13 Months Ahead Of Deadline