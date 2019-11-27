Market Overview

Here's How You Can Dress Your Turkey In Cannabis This Thanksgiving

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Gravy for your turkey is delicious by itself and shouldn't be messed with. But for some, cannabis is a welcome addition.

Kiva Confections is selling a turkey gravy packet which includes THC, the component of marijuana which gives users a buzz. The company says its special gravy includes "cutting-edge technology that bypasses edibles' normally lengthy trip through the liver, instead absorbing into the soft tissue and stomach."

Once you're already introducing cannabis to your family turkey dinner, why not take it a step further and discuss politics to the point where it gets awkward.

See Also: Thanksgiving Dinner Prep: How To Cook The Turkey, Where To Shop And What Side Dishes To Make

"Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you'll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you." Kiva said a href="https://kivaconfections.com/news/turkey-gravy">said in a blog post.

As is always the case, always make sure the person you're serving is aware what exactly is in the gravy. Each pack includes 10 mg of THC, and some garlic, onion and salt for extra flavor.

Kiva will follow up its turkey gravy with a cannabis-themed hot cocoa just in time for the countdown to 2020.

