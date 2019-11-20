Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Growth Of The Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry
New Frontier Data  
November 20, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Growth Of The Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry

This month marks Canada's one-year anniversary of legalized adult-use cannabis sales.

  • New Frontier Data estimates that 1.5 million adults have consumed legal cannabis throughout Year One, with the total expected to reach 7.3 million through 2024.
  • Meantime, Canada's legal cannabis demand is projected to reach CAD $2.5 billion (USD $1.9 billion) through 2019, growing at a 18.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2024 to total CAD $5.8 billion (USD $4.42 billion).
  • Overwhelmingly, growth will be fueled by consumers' conversion from Canada's sizeable illicit market, and (to a lesser extent) new consumers entering the market.
  • New Frontier Data estimates usage rates for Canadians 15-years-old and older to grow from 18% in 2019 to ~25% by 2025.
  • The lack of performance and profitability from many of the largest licensed producers listed on Canadian stock exchanges (TSX and CSE) have driven sharp declines in their stock prices in the Cannabis Act era.
  • Medical cannabis exports from these producers will remain limited in 2019, as an additional drag on share prices.

Receive the best hemp news in the industry delivered to your inbox every week!

The post Growth of the Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: CanadaCannabis Government News Regulations Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.57
-0.05
- 0.3%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.67
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.99
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.90
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday