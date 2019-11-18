Market Overview

MedMen To Lay Off More Than 190 Employees, Announces Plan To Achieve Positive EBITDA
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2019 12:01pm   Comments
Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) announced Friday a strategic plan to reach its target of positive EBITDA by the end of 2020 that includes the layoff of 190 employees. 

The company’s plan is centered around the following: 

  • Concentrating on core markets.
  • Lowering corporate SG&A.
  • Driving asset-level EBITDA.
  • Limiting cash outlays for the next 12 months.
  • Reinvesting in the company’s employees and culture.

“We have a clear plan to increase our market share, while at the same time enhancing our margins and reducing our corporate overhead,” co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman said in a statement.

“We must unlock our operating leverage and bring the company to positive EBITDA. Given market conditions, capital allocation is more critical than ever. As such, we announced a layoff of over 190 MedMen employees.”

The company said it plans to release its first-quarter report Nov. 26. 

MedMen shares were down 22.34% at 76 cents at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

