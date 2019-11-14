New Cannabis Products: Sugar Sticks, Cool Beverages, Hemp Gummies, Mini Pre-Rolls

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Azuca’s Sugar Sticks

Culinary CBD and edibles brand Azuca has released single-serving, hemp-infused organic sugar sticks. Each serving delivers 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD.

The product utilizes Azuca’s TiME™ Infusion process which allows for rapid onset and a controlled experience. The sugar sticks size and pre-measured packaging are also convenient for consumers on the go. They join Azuca’s hemp-infused product line of bulk sugars, simple syrup and dark chocolate coins available for purchase online.

"Azuca’s new sugar sticks are an exciting next step to showcase our rapid onset culinary technology," CEO Kim Rael told Benzinga. "The single-serving sugars aim to increase transparency and reduce the guesswork when it comes to hemp. We strive to set the standard for product innovation in the hemp CBD industry at large and look forward to introducing more reliable, fast-acting and easy-to-dose edibles to market."

Wana’s Hemp Gummies

Wana Wellness has launched another hemp product line featuring all-natural gummies infused with broad spectrum hemp oil in two different flavor options.

Wana Wellness Hemp Gummies are gluten-free, vegan and kosher certified, with no artificial colors or sweeteners and no bitter hemp aftertaste.

“Wana Wellness is committed to providing today’s health-focused consumers with a hemp supplement they can trust which is why Wana Wellness is focused on quality of ingredients, its proprietary recipes, infusing high quality supplements during the cooking process, third-party testing and continuous innovation,” said CEO Nancy Whiteman.

Manzanita Naturals’ New Formula

Manzanita Naturals launched reformulated versions of their grape and strawberry flavored, THC-infused sparkling waters, removing the sugar substitute erythritol, as well as adding lime, grapefruit and tangerine flavored beverages to its product offerings.

By utilizing new emulsion technology, Manzanita is now able to offer their sparkling waters with all-natural ingredients, flavored through the use of essential oils. Manzanita’s sparkling waters contain 10 milligrams of THC, zero calories and no cannabis taste.

“We spent more than eight months testing and developing this new recipe to give consumers the exact product they were looking for; a great tasting beverage with crisp, clean, cannabis-free taste,” said Manzanita Naturals CEO Andrew Amend.

Island x MedMen Holiday Pre-Rolls

Island, a California-based cannabis brand, has partnered with leading cannabis retailer Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) to offer limited edition holiday packaging on packs of their signature mini prerolls.

Island Minis contain five 0.5 gram pre-rolls in each box. For this limited time promotion, Island will be including a festive, holiday-themed 'to' and 'from' tag, saving consumers the hassle of gift wrapping. Holiday Minis will be available for purchase at all 12 California MedMen locations and for delivery via MedMen online for $35.

“We strive to provide our consumers with cannabis products that inspire moments of happiness. Our holiday-themed Minis are the perfect adult party favors to spread holiday cheer, and they’re an ideal gift for anyone in your life who needs a little sunshine,” said Lindsay Berg, Vice President of Marketing for Island.

Good Day’s New Beverages

CBD-infused beverage brand Good Day launched two new SKUs: Citrus sparkling water and Chamomile herbal tea.

Good Day’s beverage line now has a CBD-infused beverage for each part of the day: Cold brew for a boost of calm energy in the morning, Citrus sparkling water for a midday mental refresh, and Chamomile herbal tea for enhanced evening relaxation.

Each of the Good Day beverages contain 15mg of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp extract sourced from Farm Bill-registered hemp farms in Colorado. The full Good Day line is free of artificial additives such as preservatives, sugar alcohols, and “natural flavors” commonly seen in other CBD-infused beverages on the market.

“These two new SKUs mark the completion of our initial portfolio of functional CBD-infused beverages that provide our customers with the energy they seek - whether that's a morning or midday boost from our organic Cold brew coffee, a dose of on-demand relaxation from our calming and caffeine-free Chamomile herbal tea, or healthy hydration from our refreshing Citrus sparkling water, day or night,” CEO Warner Siebert told Benzinga.