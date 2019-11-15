Market Overview

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 15, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

By J Rodrigo Safdiye

Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced all seven candidates listed in its management information circular were elected as directors at the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on Nov. 14.

The directors elected were: Irwin D. Simon, John M. Herhalt, Jodi Butts, David Hopkinson, Tom Looney, Renah Persofsky and Walter Robb.

Butts was appointed as a new director. She is a lawyer and previously served as CEO of Rise Asset Development and Senior Vice‐President of Operations and Redevelopment at Mount Sinai Hospital. She also holds several Board Advisory roles including with Bayshore Home Healthcare and the World Health Innovation Network at the University of Windsor.

See Also: Aphria Rallies On 'Second Consecutive Quarter Of Profitable Growth'

Executive Appointments, Promotions

Denise Faltischek joins the company as chief strategy officer.

Tamara Macgregor, previously Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, was promoted to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

Megan McCrae, previously Vice President of Marketing, was promoted to chief marketing officer.

Bernie Yeung joins as Vice President of Sales and Channel Strategy.

"We have assembled a strong team of leaders, including our existing executives who made significant contributions to help transform Aphria into a leading global cannabis company, combined with new key hires, that together will provide a robust depth of experience in the key areas of operations, strategy, sales and marketing, IT and human resources to support our long-term growth opportunities domestically and internationally," said interim CEO Irwin Simon.

Posted-In: David Hopkinson Irwin Simon Jodi Butts John M. HerhaltCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

