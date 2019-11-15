Market Overview

Canndescent Gets New CMO: Sam Arellano
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2019 2:18pm   Comments
Canndescent, one California's top-selling cannabis brands, announced this week the addition of Sam Arellano as chief marketing officer.

Arellano is an award-winning accelerator of lifestyle brands including Nike (NYSE: NKE), Red Bull and Incase. Prior to joining Canndescent, he served as CMO for Lumo Labs, which was recognized by TIME Magazine as the world’s best invention for technology and mobility.

See Also: Grassroots Cannabis CEO Joins Fyllo's Board

At Canndescent, Arellano will spearhead the company’s go-to-market commercialization efforts to further multi-state growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Sam to the Canndescent team," said Canndescent CEO Adrian Sedlin. "Sam's entrepreneurial spirit and distinct marketing vision make him a standout executive. We value is his passion for creative and unconventional thinking, and his foresight will allow Canndescent to thrive as we continue penetrating new markets and reaching new consumers.”

Posted-In: Canndescent Sam Arellano

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

