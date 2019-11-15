Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced this week the legal sale of marijuana in Michigan could begin as soon Dec. 1.
The agency released its weekly licensing report for the period of Nov. 4-8. Here are the results:
Prequalifications Approved
- Cherry Bud Farms, LLC, Grower Class A
- Cross Country Enterprises IV, LLC, Grower Class A
- Greenhouse Farms Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Michigan Medical Marihuana, LLC, Grower Class A
- Peninsula Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C
- Huron Botanical Extractions, LLC, Processor
- JSR Organic Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- BCC Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Get Your Greens, LLC, Provisioning Center
- BTD Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A
- SM23 Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Green Harvest Farms, LLC, Grower Class A
- Rimodec Holdings, Inc., Grower Class A
- Superior Labs I, LLC, Processor
- Eddie Hermez, Provisioning Center
- NH Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center
- ALP Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C
Prequalifications Denied
- Nuleaf Discoveries, Inc, Grower Class C
- Olive Biosciences, Inc, Safety Compliance Facility
Licensure Approved
- MM Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class A
- TruGro, LLC, Grower Class C
- 3843 Euclid, LLC, Processor
- Highwire Farms, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Denied
- SubTerra, LLC, Grower Class C
- SubTerra, LLC, Processor
Changes Approved
- Meds Cafe, LLC
- Great Lakes Natural
Renewals Approved
- Green Cure Wellness, Inc., Provisioning Center
- 664 Vassar, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Evergreen Wellness Group, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C (GR-C-000181)
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C (GR-C-000193)
- 3389 S. Huron, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C (GR-C-000204)
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C (GR-C-000292)
- Pure Green, LLC, Processor
- Pure Green, LLC, Grower Class C (GR-C-000256)
- Choice Labs, LLC, Processor
- Choice Labs, LLC, Gower Class C
- Choice Labs, LLC, Provisioning Center (PC-000006)
- Choice Labs, LLC, Provisioning Center (PC-000118)
- Adams Family Farms, LLC, Grower Class A
- KTC Industries, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Cannalicious, LLC, Processor
- 3843 Euclid, LLC, Provisioning Center
- 3843 Euclid, LLC, Grower Class A
- CLDD, LLC, Processor
- CLDD, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Aim High Meds, LLC, Provisioning Center
