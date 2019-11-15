CannAmerica Appoints Diana Anglin As COO, Prepares To Launch Products In Massachusetts

This week, CannAmerica Brands Corp (OTC: CNNXF) (CSE: CANA) appointed cannabis regulatory compliance leader, Diana Anglin as its new chief operating officer.

As the second in command of the company, Anglin will now oversee ongoing operations of current partnerships, design action plans to align with the culture and vision of the firm, create strategic partnerships across the industry for brand awareness, and direct staff based on priorities and goals for growth.

In addition, CannAmerica entered into a long-term licensing agreement and brand partnership with Canna Provisions Inc. in Lee, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts dispensary will carry CannAmerica’s popular Sweet and Sour Gummies, infused with full-spectrum distillate.

“Meg Sanders (CEO of Canna Provisions) and I were on rulemaking panels together with Colorado’s regulatory agencies when the state’s adult-use Amendment 64 was implemented. With this agreement, we are taking advantage of a rare opportunity to partner with long-time friends who created the cannabis industry in Colorado alongside us,” said CannAmerica CEO Dan Anglin.