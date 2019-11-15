Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halo Labs' Q3 Revenue Jumps 99% Year-Over-Year
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Halo Labs' Q3 Revenue Jumps 99% Year-Over-Year

Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEF) posted third-quarter revenue of $7.2 million Thursday, up 99% year-over-year. 

The company’s gross profit and gross margin for the quarter were $2.9 million and 41%, respectively.

The cost of goods sold amounted to $4.2 million in the quarter.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company posted revenue of $25.4 million, up by 223% from the corresponding period of 2018.

Halo Labs also provided some corporate updates in the report, including entering into an agreement with Falcon International to purchase the rental premium of its California locations; inclusion in the OTC Markets Cannabis Index; the signing of a distribution agreement with Nabis; a partnership with ilo Vapor to develop a wellness brand with DabTabs technology; and entering a supply agreement with Caliva.

“The company is currently in a solid cash position in a challenging capital market environment where other companies in the cannabis industry have had to scale back growth plans. With working capital of $19.1 million and growing margins, Halo is positioned to acquire new assets when opportunities present,” the company said in a press release.

Halo Labs shares were down 24.8% at 23 cents at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Halo Acquires Dispensary Software Company Cannpos Services, Announces Private Placement

Halo Labs Partners With ilo Vapor To Launch New Wellness Brand

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Halo Acquires Dispensary Software Company Cannpos Services, Announces Private Placement
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 25, 2019
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.75
-0.1811
- 2.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.85
-0.3477
- 2.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.99
1.45
+ 0.47%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.01
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour East
November 14, 2019 - November 15, 2019
ORLANDO, FL
Ohio CBD Expo
November 16, 2019 - November 17, 2019
COLUMBUS, OH
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Cannabis Basics: What Is THCA And What Can It Do For You?

By The Fresh Toast's Nicole Skrobin, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. THCA is the acid form of THC that’s found in the raw cannabis ... read more

Female-Focused Cannabis Wellness Co. Kikoko Raises $8M In Series A Funding

Kikoko, a company focused in cannabis wellness for women, said Thursday it has closed an $8 million round of Series A funding led by Bengal Capital. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday