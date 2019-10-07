Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halo Acquires Dispensary Software Company Cannpos Services, Announces Private Placement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Halo Acquires Dispensary Software Company Cannpos Services, Announces Private Placement

Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEFsaid Monday it has signed an agreement to purchase all common shares of Cannpos Services Corp.

Per the agreement, the company will acquire Cannpos’ shares for CA$4.69 million ($3.5 million) in Halo common shares at a price of CA$0.26 per share and 1.25 million performance warrants for the purchase of 1.25 million Halo common shares.

Cannpos is a software company focused on a more efficient interaction between customers and dispensaries.

Once fully developed, the app will allow dispensaries to promote its products and follow customers’ purchasing patterns, according to Halo. 

The performance warrants are set to vest only, and they will become exercizable once the application has been completed to answer Halo’s requirements in one year upon closing the acquisition.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Securing shelf space is highly competitive and being able to add to Halo’s value proposition will lead to a stronger bottom line in the long term,” Kiran Sidhu, CEO and co-Founder of Halo, said in a statement.

“The company believes that DispensaryTrack will provide its sales force with a unique selling proposition to key dispensary clients, which in turn should foster longer term relationships.”

Additionally, Halo announced a simultaneous non-brokered private placement of its common shares as a condition to closing the acquisition.

The common shares are set to a price of CA$0.31 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CA$3 million.

The proceeds will be used to support the development of DispensaryTrack and the company's development in California.

Halo expects both the acquisition and the private placement to close on or prior to Oct. 15.

Halo Labs shares were up 8.15% at 22 cents at the time of publication. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: Cannpos Services Corp. DispensaryTrackCannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEEF)

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 25, 2019
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2019
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 11, 2019
Halo Labs Partners With ilo Vapor To Launch New Wellness Brand
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.85
-0.2124
- 2.34%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.47
-0.47
- 2.24%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.65
-0.23
- 1.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.08
-1.225
- 0.42%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Medical Cannabis: Israel Sets A High Bar - The US Must Follow

The FDA and Congress’ failure to prioritize medical cannabis research and reform has left the United States behind. While countries like Canada and ... read more

'In Nevada, It Is The First': America's Second Cannabis Lounge Set To Open

The first-ever cannabis café in the U.S., Lowell Café, had its grand opening Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, CBS News reported. "For ... read more

Here's How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. After dozens of people across the Midwest and California were sickened as a ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Business Of Cannabis: US Federal Legalization Could Translate To $128.8B In Taxes And 1.6M Jobs

Why Financial ETFs Could End Their Run Of Disappointment