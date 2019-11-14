HUB International's Cannabis Insurance And Risk Services Vertical Gets New Chief Sales Officer

Global insurance brokerage HUB International this week named Jay Virdi as its chief sales officer for its cannabis insurance and risk services division in the U.S. and Canada.

Virdi will be responsible for further developing and perpetuating deep expertise and resources across the U.S. and Canada, to provide medical and recreational cannabis producers, distributors and retailers with the proper protection and specialized solutions to reduce risks in all aspects of their operations.

Virdi most recently developed and managed the cannabis practice for a North American specialty risks MGA.

See Also: Parallel Gets A New COO

“Jay is a reputable leader in the advocacy for risk management and innovative insurance solutions in cannabis for clients, brokers and insurance providers,” said Todd Macumber, President of Specialty Practices, and President and CEO of the Risk Services Division at HUB International. “In a rapidly emerging cannabis marketplace, with Jay's leadership, HUB will be able to elevate our Cannabis practice group to the next level.”