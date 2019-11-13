Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Together Signs $55M Deal To Grow Cannabis For Canna-Tech
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 13, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Together Signs $55M Deal To Grow Cannabis For Canna-Tech

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

Together Pharma Ltd (TLV: TGTR), an Israeli cannabis cultivation company, has agreed to a $55 million supply agreement with Canna-Tech for an annual production of at least five tons, over five years. As per the agreement, Together Pharma will provide cannabis for $1.57 per gram, for a total of $7.8 million per year, and almost $40 million over the entire period.

Together Pharma will also supply packing services for up to $2.86 million per year. Over the course of five years, packaging services could amount to up to $14.31 million.

Related Story: A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

"The agreement with Canna-Tech represents the realization of our strategy to create large-scale revenue," Together Pharma CEO Nissim Bracha said in statement. "Canna-Tech is led by excellent businesspeople with major business experience in Israel and abroad and we are ready to immediately fulfill the agreement at the Ashkelon farm in order to supply quality cannabis, according to the new regulation, of the highest standard."

Canna-Tech owner Shmuel Capuano said, "We are happy about the connection with Together in order to bring a new line to the Israeli and world cannabis market. We are working according to a detailed and precise multi-year plan and we found we had a joint language, personal relations and immediate connection with Together's owners, so that we can realize our vision and bring about change and a real remedy to patients."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.38
-0.2774
- 3.62%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.47
-0.387
- 3.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.14
-0.4225
- 2.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.18
0.2247
+ 0.07%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Disney's Stock Surges After Signing Up More Than 10M Customers In First Day Of New Streaming Service