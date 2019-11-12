Hyper-Defined Consumer Targeting In The Cannabis Industry

New Frontier Data Launches Cannabis Consumer Insight Series

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the cannabis industry, launches its Cannabis Consumer Insight Series, deep–diving into various aspects of cannabis consumer segments worldwide. The research series will explore topics including CBD-specific consumer insights, retail and online cannabis shopping behavior, consumer adoption cycles, and consumer pricing elasticity.

"The cannabis consumer segment is not only one of the most significant consumer groups to have been identified in the past 20 years, it is also one whose behavior deviates significantly from traditional consumer segments. Leveraging our big data technology, the depth and breadth of industry understanding we have built over the past six years, and our data partnerships across three continents, we are able to provide actionable predictive insight into the cannabis consumer worldwide," said New Frontier Data Founder and CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer. "The Cannabis Consumer Insight Series represent the first of many layers of New Frontier Data's cannabis consumer reporting, culminating in real-time cannabis consumer hyper-targeting capabilities."

The Cannabis Consumer Insight Series is designed to optimize understanding of the cannabis consumer through layered and in-depth analysis of the various aspects of cannabis consumer behavior and engagement.

Findings in the first three volumes of the Cannabis Consumer Insight Series, Cannabis Consumer Retail Engagement, Cannabis Consumers CBD Use, and Cannabis Consumer Adoption, include:

Only 25% of U.S. cannabis consumers report using a brick-and-mortar store as their source for cannabis

85% of retail cannabis consumers indicate product quality as the most important factor when selecting which source to purchase cannabis

49% of CBD purchasers report spending between $51-$200 per month on marijuana products

45% of consumers who first used cannabis before age 14 spend more than $100 on cannabis per month

Volume 1 and Volume 2 of New Frontier Data's Cannabis Consumer Insight Series are available for free download, Volume 3 is available to Equio online subscribers only; for a free trial, visit: https://newfrontierdata.com/equio-services-pricing/

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, U.K.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

