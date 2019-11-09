Market Overview

Some 7-Eleven Stores Now Have CBD-Vending Robots
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
November 09, 2019 1:41pm   Comments
By The Fresh Toast's Maria Loreto, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

The machines ensure that their products stay fresh, but they also track consumer data, recording which products have had the most success and which haven’t.

High-tech CBD vending machines are a thing now, populating select 7-Eleven stores in Colorado. The mega-chain is the latest to join other large brands, such as CVS and Walmart, in conveniently distributing CBD products across the U.S..

These machines, developed by Greenbox Robotics, act as CBD dispensers and curators, containing select products that ensure everything inside the machine is fit for customers. This is a great way to eliminate many of the dubious products that are currently populating the CBD market, which claim to provide health benefits without having the necessary evidence to support their claims.

Here's What Doctors Know About CBD

Photo by Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty Image

According to the Daily Mail, these vending machines were designed to sell products, while also educating customers on the benefits of CBD and eliminating a trip to the dispensary. The machines ensure that their products stay fresh, but they also track consumer data, recording which products have had the most success and which haven’t.

“Greenbox makes it easy to discover, select and purchase cannabis and CBD products via self-service robot locations. We are bringing a $55-billion-plus industry over the counter with a simple consumer touch,” Zack Johnson, CEO and founder of Greenbox Robotics, tells Daily Mail.

Currently there’s only robots available in two different 7-Eleven locations, with CEOs of both companies rolling out features slowly in order to gage people’s reactions. “What we’re looking for is to generate sales and show 7-Eleven corporate that this is a value add, we’re introducing a product that is protected, not on shelves to risk theft, but we are also looking to generate sales for you in your store beyond just the CBD product,” says Johnson.

Featured image by Pexels

