Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Microsoft And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is his favorite in the defense sector, but it has been trading lower for no reason.

Cramer wants to buy Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), but if Elizabeth Warren wins in the Democratic party he would sell. He is a buyer now because he thinks moderates are more in charge.

Cramer knows Richard Morgan is buying Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) shares, but he doesn't want to buy the stock.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) is another powerplay, said Cramer. He is not a buyer.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has no growth, said Cramer. He is a seller.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) is good, but Cramer prefers CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE). He likes growth and yield, but he doesn't see those things in Switch.

Cramer needs the infrastructure bill to like US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR).

The cannabis sector is under heavy pressure and Cramer wouldn't buy Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB).

Cramer would own Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).