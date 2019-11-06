CannaCraft Gets New CEO, Board Member

CannaCraft, maker of top selling California brands AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design and Hi-Fi Hops, among others, has a new CEO.

Jim Hourigan is moving into the role after serving as COO for nearly a year. He replaces co-founder Dennis Hunter, who is staying on as chief strategy and innovation officer.

Prior to joining CanaCraft, Hourigan had senior roles in operations and supply chain management in tech, medical devices and consumer goods.

Also joining the company as a board member is Terry Wheatley, president of Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage has a portfolio of nearly 40 wine brands and Wheatley has been at the helm since 2014.

“It is a privilege to be named CEO of CannaCraft," Hourigan told Benzinga. "The co-founders, Dennis Hunter and Ned Fussell, have created a world-class operation and I look forward to working closely with them to execute on their vision for the company. We will remain focused on improving efficiencies and prioritizing opportunities as we approach growth and expansion in a disciplined and strategic manner.”