Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $3.60.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.28%, to close at $20.16.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.34%, closing at $1.24.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 0.46%, to close at $75.89.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 11.11%, closing at $1.20.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.22%, to close at $22.10.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 4.0% to close at $3.90.

Losers

  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 1.16%, eventually closing at $5.13, amid Health Canada granting the company a license to double its production capacity.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 5.47%, eventually closing at $5.72.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 1.7% to close at $8.08.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 0.38%, eventually closing at $0.78.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 0.25%, to close at $3.93.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 0.12%, to close at $136.16.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 5.02% to close at $2.08.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 3.91% to close at $2.58.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 0.82%, eventually closing at $4.82.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 4.4% to close at $3.26.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 1.3%, to close at $1.36.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.0% to close at $10.36.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 6.9% to close at $2.97.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 4.7%, eventually closing at $0.51.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 1.22% to close at $2.43.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 0.14% to close at $2.26.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.53%, eventually closing at $7.44.

Former Juul Exec Says Company Sold 1 Million Contaminated Pods

Posted-In: Cannabis

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit (Updated)

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. This article was originally published on Weedmaps News in May 2019 before it ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Tablets, Smart Storage, Holiday Kits, Softgels, Pre-Rolls, A Child-Resistant Vape

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
