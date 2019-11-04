Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.56%, to close at $3.60.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.28%, to close at $20.16.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.34%, closing at $1.24.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 0.46%, to close at $75.89.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 11.11%, closing at $1.20.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 2.22%, to close at $22.10.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 4.0% to close at $3.90.
Losers
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 1.16%, eventually closing at $5.13, amid Health Canada granting the company a license to double its production capacity.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 5.47%, eventually closing at $5.72.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 1.7% to close at $8.08.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 0.38%, eventually closing at $0.78.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 0.25%, to close at $3.93.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 0.12%, to close at $136.16.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 5.02% to close at $2.08.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 3.91% to close at $2.58.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 0.82%, eventually closing at $4.82.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 4.4% to close at $3.26.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares dropped by 1.3%, to close at $1.36.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.0% to close at $10.36.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 6.9% to close at $2.97.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 4.7%, eventually closing at $0.51.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 1.22% to close at $2.43.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 0.14% to close at $2.26.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.53%, eventually closing at $7.44.
Related Links:
Former Juul Exec Says Company Sold 1 Million Contaminated Pods
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.