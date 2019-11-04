Dyme Distribution Challenges Oregon's Ban On Flavored Weed Vapes

A month ago, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a six-month ban on flavored vape products.

After two weeks, the Oregon Court of Appeals terminated the ban on flavored nicotine vapes, but not cannabis products.

On Oct. 31, cannabis distributor Herban Industries Oregon, which operates as DYME Distribution, filed a motion to stay the ban on flavored weed vapes, Willamette Week reported Thursday.

The state's Court of Appeals will now determine if DYME Distribution has proof that the ban has done irreversible damage to its business.

The company’s motion states it has lost 80% on its overall revenue since the executive order was declared, and that it has negatively affected its collaboration with retailers, according to the publication.

Andrew DeWeese, a lawyer with the Green Light Law Group, told Willamette Week that the petition for review asks the court to "find that the rule-making procedure that the OLCC went through was procedurally defective —meaning that the agency didn't adequately justify using the temporary (expedited) rule-making process it used, and therefore the temporary rule banning flavored vape products is invalid and unenforceable."