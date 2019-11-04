Report: California Offers Tax Relief For Marijuana Growers Affected By Fires, Blackouts

The California Department of Tax and Free Administration is offering help to marijuana growers who have been affected by the state's recent fires and blackouts, according to Cannabis Now.

Due to severe and widespread fires, California utility PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) cut power to almost 1 million customers, and on Oct. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency.

Business owners in California can now obtain “the extension of tax return due dates, relief of penalty and interest, or replacement copies of records lost due to disasters, ” according to Cannabis Now.

For some locations where fires are almost a common occurrence, such as Mendocino County, this is not the first time that CDTFA has provided this kind of relief, the publication reported.

“Thirty-two other special tax categories in addition to cannabis will also see relief.”

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County started Oct. 23 and is ongoing, with firefighters expecting to completely contain the fire on Nov. 7 at the earliest, Cannabis Now said.