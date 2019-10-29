Market Overview

Previewing The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 10:54am   Comments
iAnthus Capital CEO Hadley Ford, who will be presenting at the Cannabis Investor Day, speaking at the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Roughly one year after the most momentous date in the industry’s history—Canada’s federal legalization—cannabis executives are getting out to tell their story.

A week after another successful Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, investors are gathering in New York for the first-ever Cannabis Investor Day, a conference held in collaboration between OTC Markets Group and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The event is targeting individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts. On tap are presentations from C-Suite executives at Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF) (CSE: TRUL), Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: FLOOF) (CSE: FONE), AYR Strategies Inc. (OTCQX: AYRSF) (CSE: ARY.A), TerrAscend Corp (OTCQX: TRSSF) (CSE: TER), Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) (CSE: CL), and iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN). Bloomberg Cannabis Reporter Kristine Owram will also moderate a panel on the state of cannabis.

While cannabis stocks have consolidated heavily in 2019, bulls will argue that the nascent industry is still in its early stages. And the relative underperformance of public cannabis companies appears not to have dampened enthusiasm for the chance to hear directly from industry executives.

Wednesday’s Cannabis Investor Day is sold out, but interested investors can also attend online via Virtual Investor Conference. Organizers are hoping that adding online access will democratize access to the conference for those who are unable to attend.

"Adding a virtual component broadens the reach of our cannabis investor conference, expands engagement with industry leaders and provides additional opportunities to connect with investors in the cannabis space,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga

 

Posted-In: Canadian Securities Exchange Cannabis Investor Day otc marketsCannabis News Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

