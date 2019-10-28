Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harborside Makes Leadership Changes To Help Accelerate Growth
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Harborside Makes Leadership Changes To Help Accelerate Growth

Cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) said Monday it has appointed Peter Bilodeau, the company’s chairman of the Board of Directors, as interim CEO replacing Andrew Berman.

Additionally, the company announced Greg Sutton’s promotion to the company’s Chief Operating Officer of Cultivation and Manufacturing, and the addition of Lisah Poore as Chief Retail Officer. Mireille Duclos was placed to lead the company’s HR department.

The board thinks a new and expanded leadership team is needed for the future of the company, which is why Berman is stepping down as CEO, President and Board Member.

"We thank Andy for his tireless efforts navigating the transition from a non-profit to for-profit business, foundational work that will set the stage for future expansion," Peter Bilodeau, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside said in a statement. "The executive team is excited to add Greg, Lisah and Mireille to Harborside's senior management. These changes are expected to accelerate the Company's growth, advancing Harborside as a leading cannabis retailer in California and driving shareholder value."

Related Links:

Harborside Says It's Making Strides For The Cannabis Industry With Latest Tax Court Ruling

California Cannabis Enterprises Appoints Derrek Higgins As CFO

Posted-In: Andrew Berman Peter BilodeauCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.65
0.1294
+ 1.52%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.70
0.21
+ 1.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.60
2.01
+ 0.67%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.21
0.0713
+ 0.5%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition