Harborside Makes Leadership Changes To Help Accelerate Growth

Cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) said Monday it has appointed Peter Bilodeau, the company’s chairman of the Board of Directors, as interim CEO replacing Andrew Berman.

Additionally, the company announced Greg Sutton’s promotion to the company’s Chief Operating Officer of Cultivation and Manufacturing, and the addition of Lisah Poore as Chief Retail Officer. Mireille Duclos was placed to lead the company’s HR department.

The board thinks a new and expanded leadership team is needed for the future of the company, which is why Berman is stepping down as CEO, President and Board Member.

"We thank Andy for his tireless efforts navigating the transition from a non-profit to for-profit business, foundational work that will set the stage for future expansion," Peter Bilodeau, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside said in a statement. "The executive team is excited to add Greg, Lisah and Mireille to Harborside's senior management. These changes are expected to accelerate the Company's growth, advancing Harborside as a leading cannabis retailer in California and driving shareholder value."

