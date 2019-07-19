California Cannabis Enterprises Appoints Derrek Higgins As CFO

Earlier this month, California Cannabis Enterprises appointed Derrek Higgins as chief financial officer. CCE is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S.

Higgins will report to CEO Kyle Kazan and lead the company’s financial efforts and Series A. He previously served as chief financial officer and board member of FLRish Inc., the parent company of publicly-traded Harborside Inc (OTC:HSDEF) (CSE:HBOR).

At Harborside, Higgins helped the company closed a $19.65 million raise prior to its public offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange earlier this year as well as implemented financial frameworks across Harborside, its subsidiaries and controlled entities.

“The CFO position is one of the most important hires we will make this year,” said Kazan. “As we look to go public and work to close our Series A, Derrek’s insight into the cannabis industry and unique issues operators face in markets like California, will undoubtedly help us intelligently navigate shifting landscape and strategically scale.”