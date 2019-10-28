MJBizDaily's CEO Cassandra Farrington On Her Resignation, Board Chair Appointment: It'll Add Diversity On A Different Level

After years serving as CEO of the company she co-founded, Cassandra Farrington is leaving Marijuana Business Daily. She will retain her post as board chair and help guide the long-term vision of MJBizDaily.

Chris Walsh, founding editor and current president of MJBizDaily, will take over the CEO position, focusing both on strategic initiatives and the day-to-day management of the company.

“It remains my goal to ensure MJBizDaily remains as successful as possible," Farrington told Benzinga. "The way in which I can currently best contribute to that success is in building up the board to support and guide Chris Walsh and the leaders who will be hands-on in the business every day. It’s a new challenge for me personally and professionally, and I’m energized by that opportunity.”

It's always sad to see a woman step down from a C-suite position. So what does this mean for diversity in the company?

“The entire MJBizDaily culture has been built with respect and diversity at the front of our minds," she said. "Every leader in the company understands that this is a key differentiator and competitive advantage for us, and works hard every day to ensure it continues to expand.

"I’ll be taking up a role as an active and visible leader of the MJBizDaily board, adding very much needed diversity at that board chair level when viewed across the business landscape.”

Photo courtesy of MJBizDaily.