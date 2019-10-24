Market Overview

Michigan Marijuana Report Rolls Out Special Sponsorship Programs
MITECHNEWS  
October 24, 2019 10:43am   Comments
Michigan Marijuana Report Rolls Out Special Sponsorship Programs

The Michigan Marijuana Report, the region’s authority on the business of cannabis, announces several new sponsorships programs that will raise the visibility of Michigan cannabis companies throughout the state and beyond. 

Some are available in the fourth quarter of 2019, and others will be launched in 2020.

Those opportunities include:

MMR Industry Calendar

  • Launched in September 2019, the Industry Calendar promotes regional business events of all sizes that impact the cannabis industry. Sponsorship would extend from the website to our weekly publication and social media sharing.

New B2B Cannabis Marketplace Listings

  • Launching in late November, the Marketplace will show off your brand, story, and offerings. We hope to make it THE comprehensive guide to the Michigan Cannabis business marketplace. Options include guest blog posts and brand video interviews with your company leaders.

Business of Cannabis Roadshow

  • Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, we envision a series of workshops involving multiple companies involved in or servicing the Cannabis industry. These afternoon workshops and evening cocktail receptions would showcase the sponsors with heavy media promotion.

Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp michigan

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

