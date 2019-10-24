Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts: What Are The Top CBD Companies On The Market?
New Frontier Data  
October 24, 2019 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts: What Are The Top CBD Companies On The Market?

Q: What are the top CBD companies on the market?

A: In a crowded market like the CBD space, it can be challenging to say exactly who is the top-dog of CBD. But based on revenue and market penetration, here are four companies that we believe deserve to be considered leaders in the CBD market.

Charlotte's Web Holdings

Charlotte's Web Holdings (TSE: CWEB) is one of the more high-profile manufacturers of CBD oil and supplements in the U.S. Featured on Sanja Gupta's CNN documentary, Weed, Charlotte's Web was initially a medical cannabis company but quickly pivoted to producing hemp-derived CBD. In 2018, the company reported annual revenue of $69.5 million. The company possesses a significant retail footprint, with products in stores such as Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, and Lucky's Market.

CV Sciences

Though CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI) may not be the most famous CBD company in the world, it has been rapidly keeping pace with its competitors. Specializing in CBD oils and tinctures, the company reported annual revenue of $48.2 million in 2018. Like Charlotte's Web, CV Sciences has signed distribution deals with companies like Kroger and Vitamin Shoppe and is continuing to expand its retail footprint.

GW Pharmaceuticals

While GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) does not exclusively sell CBD products, the company has staked much of its future on the success of its flagship CBD-based drug Epidiolex. As the first company to earn FDA approval for a CBD-based drug, GW Pharmaceuticals has been raking in the profits. In the second quarter alone, the company made $72 million, most of which came from sales in Epidiolex. Given that Epidiolex has been approved for use in the European Union, expect to see GW's revenue to continue to rise.

MedTerra

MedTerra is somewhat of a dark horse in the CBD market. Unlike the other CBD companies listed here, MedTerra is not a publicly held company and has received little attention in the press. Nevertheless, the company has made significant inroads in the e-commerce and retail sector and has signed distribution agreements with national chains like CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), and Albertsons.

The post Ask Our Experts 10/23/19: What are the top CBD companies on the market? appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD New Frontier DataCannabis Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CVS + GWPH)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 22, 2019
Today's Pickup: Konexial Acquires Axle Technologies AOBRD Customers
UPS Expands Drone, Other Operations For Healthcare Companies; Broadens E-Commerce Reach For Smaller Businesses
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 21, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 17, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.37
0.0402
+ 0.48%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.96
-0.032
- 0.23%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.23
0.02
+ 0.1%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.87
0.04
+ 0.01%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Earnings Deluge As Twitter, Ford, 3M Fall While Tesla, Microsoft Rise; Amazon Later