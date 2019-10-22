4 Pro Cannabis Investors Talk Stocks

The capital and public markets for the burgeoning cannabis industry have hit a lull as of late, but it won’t be long until they’re red-hot once again.

That was the opinion of four marijuana investment experts at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on Tuesday in Chicago.

Led by CNBC correspondent Tim Seymour, the CIO of Seymour Asset Management, the panel featured Michael Boniello, managing director of Poseidon Asset Management; Codie Sanchez, managing director of Cresco Capital Partners; and Roderick Stephan, Partner at Altitude Investment Management.

The panel offered an in-depth analysis of the state of pot stocks and what's ahead in 2020.

Despite a widespread downturn currently affecting both Canadian and American public marijuana companies, the panelists said ups and downs are common in growth markets. The bottom line: there’s no need to panic.

While investors have been skittish due to the massive pendulum swings that have occurred over the last several months, Sanchez said now is a fantastic time to enter the cannabis space.

“There’s no better time to invest in cannabis than right now,” she said.

The bad news facing the industry is more geared toward those looking for “easy money,” Sanchez said, adding that the massive valuations seen in the past have finally retreated — and investors have wisened up.

While none of the industry experts offered a “crystal ball” prediction on the future of the cannabis industry as it relates to the public markets, they all said 2020 will be a year of massive growth as more international markets come on board, including Mexico, where legalization efforts are underway.

The execs also warned against companies boasting of vertical integration due to the complicated nature of managing multiple areas of regulation.

Related Links:

Cresco Labs CEO: The Future Of Cannabis Legalization Includes Social Equity

7 Ways To Use The Benzinga Events Networking App

Panel moderator Tim Seymour, left, Codie Sanchez of Cresco Capital Partners, Roderick Stephan of Altitude Investment Management and Michael Boniello of Poseidon Asset Management discuss cannabis stocks Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. Photo by Asa Barron Photography.