Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA, FTC Warn CBD Retailer Rooted Apothecary On Health Claims, Unapproved Products
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
FDA, FTC Warn CBD Retailer Rooted Apothecary On Health Claims, Unapproved Products

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued a joint warning letter Tuesday a joint warning letter to CBD seller Rooted Apothecary LLC, of Naples, Florida. 

FDA: Company Marketing To Vulnerable Customers

The company is selling unapproved CBD products online with unsupported claims that thee products can help teething and ear pain in infants, ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, the FDA said.

"Cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds are subject to the same laws and requirements as FDA-regulated products that contain any other substance. We are working to protect Americans from companies marketing products with unsubstantiated claims that they prevent, diagnose, treat or cure a number of diseases or conditions," Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D., said in a statement.

"This is especially concerning when companies are peddling unproven CBD products for use in vulnerable populations like infants and children." 

Rooted Apothecary illegally advertised some products as dietary supplements, despite the FDA's determination that CBD products can't be advertised that way, the agency said. 

Benzinga has contacted Rooted Apothecary for comment on the FDA letter via the CBD company's website. 

No FDA-Approved Products 

Some examples of those company’s questionable claims include the following, the FDA said: 

  • "Instead of synthetic chemical[s] that can have safety concerns, this blend uses the best of nature to help calm the inflammation and pain of teething, while also promoting sleepiness for your little one."
  • "Increasing evidence suggests that CBD oil is a powerful option for pain ... anxiety ... and autism ... It seems like an attractive and safe option for children."

Not a single product sold by Rooted Apothecary was FDA-approved, the agency said. 

The FDA and FTC are requesting responses from the company within 15 working days that explain how the company plans to correct the violations.

"The FDA is working quickly to further clarify our regulatory approach for products containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds like CBD while using all available resources to monitor the marketplace and protect public health by taking action as needed against companies," FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., said in a statement.

Related Links:

FDA Can't Figure Out How To Regulate CBD - And It Doesn't Really Want To

3 Stocks Moving On FDA Verdicts: Alexion, AstraZeneca, Foamix

Posted-In: CBD Rooted ApothecaryCannabis Government News Regulations FDA Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.65
-0.2272
- 1.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.67
-0.14
- 1.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.09
-0.0784
- 0.96%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.67
0.64
+ 0.21%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bitcoin Derivatives Demand Is Growing In 2019 Despite ETF Refusals; Market Shows Maturity?

Harley-Davidson's Sales Drop As Expected, But Manage to Beat Wall Street Estimates