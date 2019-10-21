Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 21, 2019
The cannabis sector ticked upward Monday, although most gains and losses were minimal.
Today's Canadian election presents both potential headwinds and tailwinds for investors. The outcome of the election will drastically impact the landscape of the Canadian cannabis market. Investors should be prepared for increased volatility throughout this week.
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.27%, closing at $3.69.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.47% to close at $4.82.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 0.69%, to close at $20.35.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 2.28% to close at $8.51.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.03%, closing at $1.36.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 9.97%, to close at $3.53.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 2.85%, closing at $121.48.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 1.46% to close at $73.60.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 0.93% to close at $1.09.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 1.25% to close at $1.66.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $12.80.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 0.73%, closing at $0.65.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 5.01% to close at $22.44.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 4.29%, closing at $3.89.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 6.46% to close at $8.57.
Losers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 2.26% to close at $6.17.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $0.92.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.19% to close at $2.68.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 3.18%, to close at $2.84.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 3.72%, to close at $5.44.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 1.11%, to close at $3.56.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 4.21% to close at $2.50.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 2.05% to close at $2.44.
