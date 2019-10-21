Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Florida Cannabis Legalization Could Create 100K-Plus Jobs
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2019 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Florida Cannabis Legalization Could Create 100K-Plus Jobs

In Florida alone, cannabis legalization could increase the number of industry jobs in the state to 128,587 by 2025, according to John Kagia, chief knowledge officer of New Frontier Data, High Times reported. 

Florida now has about 17,000 cannabis industry jobs, Kagia said. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

New Frontier Data conducted a study that concluded that Florida could account for 12% of the nationwide cannabis market by 2025, which is expected to reach nearly $30 billion, according to High Times. 

Two groups are circulating petitions to place ballot questions before Florida voters next year to legalize marijuana posession and private consumption for adults 21 and older. One of the proposals would permit Floridians to grow cannabis at home, according to High Times. 

In March, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a medical marijuana bill into law that allows ill Florida residents to legally consume cannabis.

Florida voters previously approved a state Constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana in 2016.

The following year, then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a law banning cannabis consumption.

"Over 70 percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016,” DeSantis said.

“I thank my colleagues in the legislature for working with me to ensure the will of the voters is upheld. Now that we have honored our duty to find a legislative solution, I have honored my commitment and filed a joint motion to dismiss the state’s appeal and to vacate the lower court decision which had held the prior law to be unconstitutional." 

 

Posted-In: High Times New Frontier DataCannabis Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.93
0.385
+ 1.97%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.20
0.0866
+ 1.07%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.00
1.908
+ 0.64%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.77
-0.053
- 0.38%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Commentary: Port Of Alaska's Resiliency Puzzle