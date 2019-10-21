Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Growth Of The Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry
New Frontier Data  
October 21, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Growth Of The Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry

This month marks Canada's one-year anniversary of legalized adult-use cannabis sales.

New Frontier Data estimates that 1.5 million adults have consumed legal cannabis throughout Year One, with the total expected to reach 7.3 million through 2024.

Meantime, Canada's legal cannabis demand is projected to reach CAD $2.5 billion (USD $1.9 billion) through 2019, growing at a 18.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2024 to total CAD $5.8 billion (USD $4.42 billion).

Overwhelmingly, growth will be fueled by consumers' conversion from Canada's sizeable illicit market, and (to a lesser extent) new consumers entering the market.

New Frontier Data estimates usage rates for Canadians 15-years-old and older to grow from 18% in 2019 to ~25% by 2025.

The lack of performance and profitability from many of the largest licensed producers listed on Canadian stock exchanges (TSX and CSE) have driven sharp declines in their stock prices in the Cannabis Act era.

Medical cannabis exports from these producers will remain limited in 2019, as an additional drag on share prices.

Receive the best hemp news in the industry delivered to your inbox every week!

The post Growth of the Canadian Legal Cannabis Industry appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Canada cannabis industry legal cannabisCannabis News Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.00
0.46
+ 2.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.42
1.33
+ 0.45%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.87
0.05
+ 0.36%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.11
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wayfair Court Case Marks A Game-Changer For Legal Cannabis