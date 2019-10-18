Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 17, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2019 7:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 7.76%, closing at $3.89.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.44% to close at $4.93.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 5.22%, to close at $20.76.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 1.23% to close at $6.56.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 5.48% to close at $8.86, largely declining from its mysterious 40% after-hours rally.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.79%, closing at $1.37.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares gained 2.98%, closing at $0.95.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 4.39%, closing at $3.33.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 17.0%, closing at $2.89.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 13.24%, closing at $2.83.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 4.7% to close at $5.79.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 8.43% to close at $3.73, after having its price target raised.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 2.42% to close at $1.67.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 6.67% to close at $12.95.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 0.14%, closing at $0.70.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 3.5%, closing at $22.49.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares increased by 7.23% to close at $2.58.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.03%, closing at $8.36.

Losers

  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.62%, eventually closing at $119.12.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.61%, eventually closing at $76.53.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 4.59%, to close at $1.04.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 5.47%, to close at $2.59.
  • cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 2.31% to close at $3.80.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother. “Canada’s rollout of ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more
