Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 17, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 7.76%, closing at $3.89.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 1.44% to close at $4.93.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 5.22%, to close at $20.76.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 1.23% to close at $6.56.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 5.48% to close at $8.86, largely declining from its mysterious 40% after-hours rally.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 3.79%, closing at $1.37.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares gained 2.98%, closing at $0.95.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 4.39%, closing at $3.33.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 17.0%, closing at $2.89.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 13.24%, closing at $2.83.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 4.7% to close at $5.79.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 8.43% to close at $3.73, after having its price target raised.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares increased by 2.42% to close at $1.67.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 6.67% to close at $12.95.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 0.14%, closing at $0.70.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 3.5%, closing at $22.49.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares increased by 7.23% to close at $2.58.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.03%, closing at $8.36.
Losers
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.62%, eventually closing at $119.12.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.61%, eventually closing at $76.53.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 4.59%, to close at $1.04.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 5.47%, to close at $2.59.
- cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 2.31% to close at $3.80.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets
