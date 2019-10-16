Market Overview

SOL Global To Change Name To 'Bluma Wellness' As It Transitions To US Cannabis Multi-State Operator
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 3:06pm   Comments
SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC: SOLCF) announced Wednesday it has obtained shareholders’ approval to change its name to “Bluma Wellness Inc."

The company’s common shares will still trade on the CSE under the symbol SOL, while it expects the name and ticker symbol changes to happen in the upcoming weeks, the company said.

Furthermore, SOL Global declared that it has also received shareholders’ approval to change the business of the company from an “investment company” to a “life sciences issuer” that will run its business as a multi-state cannabis operator.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"All of the strategic investments into cannabis brands and operations in Florida and the proposed investments in California and Michigan that were made by our team over the past year will pave the way for this transition to becoming a MSO," Brady Cobb, Bluma Wellness' interim chair and CEO, said in a statement.

The company also provided some corporate updates, including the beginning of the integration of the One Plant branding with their Florida customers, which the company plans to make the brand name of all of Bluma Wellness’s retail stores. It also anticipates for cannabis company Northern Emeralds, once fully acquired to become part of Bluma Wellness.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
