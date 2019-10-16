SOL Global To Change Name To 'Bluma Wellness' As It Transitions To US Cannabis Multi-State Operator

SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC: SOLCF) announced Wednesday it has obtained shareholders’ approval to change its name to “Bluma Wellness Inc."

The company’s common shares will still trade on the CSE under the symbol SOL, while it expects the name and ticker symbol changes to happen in the upcoming weeks, the company said.

Furthermore, SOL Global declared that it has also received shareholders’ approval to change the business of the company from an “investment company” to a “life sciences issuer” that will run its business as a multi-state cannabis operator.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"All of the strategic investments into cannabis brands and operations in Florida and the proposed investments in California and Michigan that were made by our team over the past year will pave the way for this transition to becoming a MSO," Brady Cobb, Bluma Wellness' interim chair and CEO, said in a statement.

The company also provided some corporate updates, including the beginning of the integration of the One Plant branding with their Florida customers, which the company plans to make the brand name of all of Bluma Wellness’s retail stores. It also anticipates for cannabis company Northern Emeralds, once fully acquired to become part of Bluma Wellness.