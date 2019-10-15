Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece.

And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there any bulls left in the cannabis space?

It’s been an absolute brutal year for cannabis stocks. Although, in all fairness, we essentially had a four-year bull run, so eventually, something had to give.

If you’ve been following the space this year, you’re probably also been cringing. It’s been an absolute blood bath.

The good news, however, is that the industry itself is actually stronger than ever. The stars continue to align in terms of public opinion, policy, and revenue growth, and we’ll likely see a few more states legalize next year, too.

That being said, I wouldn’t be in a hurry to run out and buy a bunch of pot stocks today. I don’t think the sell-off is over yet, but it’s definitely time to start getting your ducks in a row. Because when we do finally hit bottom, it’s going to be an absolute buying spree.

Looking forward to 2020, I’m focused on some of the more beaten-down pot stocks that are still quality plays, due to cash positions, growth rates, and just smart management teams making smart decisions and focusing on the long game, instead of trying to placate impatient investors who base their entire existence on quarterly reports. That’s no way to live, and it’s sure as hell no way to invest.

So in the coming weeks, I’ll be providing some updates on the cannabis stocks that I believe are going to have a very strong rebound in 2020. There are still a lot of quality cannabis stocks out there, but it’s just hard to find them through the smoke screens getting kicked up by the bears, and of course the naysayers who missed out on the first four-year bull run. But make no mistake: a rebound is on the way, and it’s likely to happen a lot faster than some would have you believe.

Getting Creative With gen!us

President Ronald Reagan once said …

I now have absolute proof that smoking even one marijuana cigarette is equal in brain damage to being on Bikini Island during an H-bomb blast.

He must’ve been high as hell when he said that. How else could one come up with such a creative thought?

Jokes aside, folks have been using cannabis for decades to jump start the creative processes. From athletes, artists and musicians to tech giants and billionaire entrepreneurs, cannabis has long served as a sort of creativity booster shot for a lot of folks who ultimately made history.

Bob Marley, Steve Jobs, Maya Angelou, Michael Phelps, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson, Nate Diaz, Mike Tyson, Michael Bloomerg. The list goes on and on.

But does cannabis alone induce creativity? Or must one also possess the drive and desire to create? In other words, no one is going to smoke a fat blunt and instantly paint the Mona Lisa. But to deny that cannabis can aid in the creative process would be short-sighted.

Although most of the evidence to suggest such a thing is anecdotal, the reality is that there are plenty of folks who consume cannabis on a regular basis in an effort to sharpen their creative tools. So it should come as no surprise that some cannabis companies are looking to capitalize on this by producing a line of cannabis and cannabis products that focus solely on enhancing the creative process.

Kickstarting The Creative Process

If you’re a regular cannabis consumer, you likely know which strains are the best for enhancing creativity. However, with cannabis now legal in so many places, there’s a virtual conga line of newbies looking to discover the magic of this amazing plant - for the first time. And many of these folks have no idea what they’re looking for.

This is really a symptom of an underdeveloped, yet rapidly growing industry. It’s also an amazing opportunity for any company that decides to focus solely on providing cannabis and cannabis products designed to kickstart the creative process.

One such company is gen!us.

gen!us is a brand focused on providing cannabis consumers with a wide variety of cannabis and cannabis products that are intentionally curated to break down mental barriers and aid in the thinking and creative process.

While gen!us does offer sativa, indica, and a hybrid option, for creativity and just a general mental pick-me-up, I typically find that a quality sativa is always the way to go. So I took a spin with a gen!us vape to see how it delivered.

I hit the vape around 3:00 in the afternoon, which is usually around the time I start fading. This is when I reach for some coffee or a sativa. So this wasn’t unusual for me.

I went with the Jack Herer (because you can never go wrong with Jack Herer), and I did get the mental pick-me-up I had anticipated. It wasn’t heavy, and it didn’t instigate any anxiety, which can sometimes happen with certain sativas.

There was some good bioavailability with this one too, as the onset time was very short, and there was some decent longevity from just two pulls on the vape. That’s always a positive, as it keeps you from rapidly depleting your weekly supply.

Gen!us is still a relatively new brand, but if management is effective in putting its branding in front of the folks specifically looking for mental and creative enhancements, I suspect they’ll do quite well.

Jeff Siegel is the co-founder and managing editor of Green Chip Stocks, a private investment community focused on socially-responsible investing. He is an expert in renewable energy and cannabis investing, has been a featured guest on Fox, CNBC and Bloomberg Asia, and is the author of the best-selling book, "Investing in Renewable Energy: Making Money on Green Chip Stocks."

Photo by Javier Hasse.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.