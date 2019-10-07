Exclusive: gen!us Cannabis Brand Launches The Original Jack Herer Strain For Brains

In partnership with the estate of the legendary Jack Herer, Benzinga has learned that gen!us is launching The Original Jack Herer strain for brains.

Herer, known affectionately as “the Hemperor,” was a pioneering advocate for hemp and cannabis reform. He was an early believer in hemp and cannabis as valuable resources for food, clothing, fuel, medicine and beyond.

With respect for Herer’s legacy, gen!us is producing authentic Herer flower, honoring a person whose life’s work was the basis for cannabis reform.

“Jack Herer is a legend. Gen!us is honored to carry the torch for a man whose contributions made it possible for the entire industry to thrive. We are thrilled to collaborate with Herer’s estate to pay homage to the Hemperor,” gen!us CEO Chris Clifford told Benzinga.

The Original Jack Herer was presented at the third season of Hall of Flowers in Sonoma, California.

Herer’s heirloom strain comes in artisanal flower in beautiful, custom, glass jars.

“How is the legacy of what my father accomplished in his life – especially the flower that bears his name – represented by gen!us? The Jack Herer brand is legacy and will be around forever and the genesis of gen!us is young people with their minds focused on the future. I think it is a natural, solid fit,” said Jack’s son, Dan Herer.

The Original Jack Herer’s products represent true craftsmanship, with small-batch, top shelf, award-winning flower and concentrates.

The Original Jack Herer will be available at cannabis retail shops throughout California, and the gen!us flagship store in Los Angeles.

A portion of the proceeds of The Original Jack Herer sales will be donated to the Jack Herer Foundation to support educating people about the various contributions of cannabis and hemp plants to humanity.

Image courtesy of gen!us.