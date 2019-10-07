Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: gen!us Cannabis Brand Launches The Original Jack Herer Strain For Brains
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: gen!us Cannabis Brand Launches The Original Jack Herer Strain For Brains

In partnership with the estate of the legendary Jack Herer, Benzinga has learned that gen!us is launching The Original Jack Herer strain for brains.

Herer, known affectionately as “the Hemperor,” was a pioneering advocate for hemp and cannabis reform. He was an early believer in hemp and cannabis as valuable resources for food, clothing, fuel, medicine and beyond.

With respect for Herer’s legacy, gen!us is producing authentic Herer flower, honoring a person whose life’s work was the basis for cannabis reform.

“Jack Herer is a legend. Gen!us is honored to carry the torch for a man whose contributions made it possible for the entire industry to thrive. We are thrilled to collaborate with Herer’s estate to pay homage to the Hemperor,” gen!us CEO Chris Clifford told Benzinga.

The Original Jack Herer was presented at the third season of Hall of Flowers in Sonoma, California.

Related Story: Hall Of Flowers Freshmen Class: All The Brands And Products Debuting At The California Event

Herer’s heirloom strain comes in artisanal flower in beautiful, custom, glass jars.

“How is the legacy of what my father accomplished in his life – especially the flower that bears his name – represented by gen!us? The Jack Herer brand is legacy and will be around forever and the genesis of gen!us is young people with their minds focused on the future. I think it is a natural, solid fit,” said Jack’s son, Dan Herer.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Original Jack Herer’s products represent true craftsmanship, with small-batch, top shelf, award-winning flower and concentrates.

The Original Jack Herer will be available at cannabis retail shops throughout California, and the gen!us flagship store in Los Angeles.

A portion of the proceeds of The Original Jack Herer sales will be donated to the Jack Herer Foundation to support educating people about the various contributions of cannabis and hemp plants to humanity.

Image courtesy of gen!us.

Posted-In: Chris Clifford Dan Herer GEN!US Genius CannabisCannabis News Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.84
-0.2182
- 2.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.52
-0.42
- 2.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.62
-0.26
- 1.75%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.92
-0.38
- 0.13%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

New Study Provides Clues Behind The Vaping Illness Outbreak

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. A new study from the Mayo Clinic weakened a popular theory about the ... read more

Mother Nature's Little Blue Pill? What You Need To Know About Weed And Sex

From Israel to Panama to Los Angeles, we explore the science of cannabis and sex, and some of its products It’s just sex for goodness’ sake! We ... read more

'80s And '90s Nostalgia Wants In On Your Weed: Here Are 3 Cannabis Brands Getting It Right

By Liel Klein. The nostalgia of the ‘80s and ‘90s continues to make its resurgence, performing well with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, finally ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Home Depot, Twilio And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 7

Best And Worst Short Ideas Of The Week